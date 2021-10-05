10:35
USD 84.80
EUR 98.48
RUB 1.16
English

Iskender Matraimov intends to run for parliamentary deputy seat

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Iskender Matraimov, the brother of the former deputy head of the State Customs Service, Raiymbek Matraimov, who was convicted of corruption, has submitted to the Central Election Commission a notification of his intention to run for Parliament.

He is running from Kara-Suu election constituency No. 9. In addition, the former speaker Dastanbek Dzhumabekov also intends to run for Parliament from Manas election constituency No. 20, as well as the ex-chairman of the State Penitentiary Service Melis Turganbaev — from the Oktyabrsky election constituency No. 28.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.
link: https://24.kg/english/209310/
views: 45
Print
Related
Elections 2021: Polling station opened in Hungary for the first time
Elections 2021: Mobile groups start working abroad
Elections 2021 in Kyrgyzstan: 244 mass media outlets accredited
Parliamentary elections to take place at any turnout in Kyrgyzstan
Ata Meken and Reforma sign memorandum on creation of coalition
Elections 2021: CEC of Kyrgyzstan invites international observers
Kyrgyzstan to spend more than half a billion soms on parliamentary elections
Elections 2021: Members of 7th convocation to get mandates after New Year
Elections 2021: Number of polling stations abroad to be increased
75 parties intend to participate in parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Negotiations between Kyrgyz officials and Centerra take place in Geneva Negotiations between Kyrgyz officials and Centerra take place in Geneva
Kumtor developments: Scott Perry initiates negotiations with Kyrgyz officials Kumtor developments: Scott Perry initiates negotiations with Kyrgyz officials
Altynai Botoyarova becomes Miss Kyrgyzstan 2021 Altynai Botoyarova becomes Miss Kyrgyzstan 2021
Flight from Istanbul to Osh city resumed Flight from Istanbul to Osh city resumed
5 October, Tuesday
10:23
Iskender Matraimov intends to run for parliamentary deputy seat Iskender Matraimov intends to run for parliamentary dep...
10:03
Kumtor developments: Kyrgyzstan offers its gold to India
09:54
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
09:47
Three medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
09:41
1,135 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178 - in serious condition
4 October, Monday
18:21
Lawyer comments on absence of reports on Kumtor’s work
18:01
Information about negotiations of Kyrgyz officials with Centerra Gold classified