Iskender Matraimov intends to run for parliamentary deputy seat

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Iskender Matraimov, the brother of the former deputy head of the State Customs Service, Raiymbek Matraimov, who was convicted of corruption, has submitted to the Central Election Commission a notification of his intention to run for Parliament.

He is running from Kara-Suu election constituency No. 9. In addition, the former speaker Dastanbek Dzhumabekov also intends to run for Parliament from Manas election constituency No. 20, as well as the ex-chairman of the State Penitentiary Service Melis Turganbaev — from the Oktyabrsky election constituency No. 28.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.