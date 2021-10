The electricity tariff for the population will not change until June 2022. The Minister of Energy and Industry of Kyrgyzstan Doskul Bekmurzaev announced at a press conference.

He clarified that the new tariffs for non-domestic consumers will come into force on October 15, 2021.

«Tariffs for the population remained at the same level. They will not be revised until the start of the next autumn-winter season. Therefore, we ask the population to save electricity,» the minister said.

With the increase in tariffs, the energy sector will increase its income by 476 million soms.