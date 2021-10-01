19:14
Tariffs for non-domestic electricity consumers increased in Kyrgyzstan

A new medium-term tariff policy took effect on October 1, which provides for an increase in tariffs for non-domestic consumers in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov signed the corresponding decision.

According to the document, the electricity tariff for the population will not increase and will remain at the level of 0.77 soms per kilowatt-hour for consumption of up to 700 kilowatt-hours per month and 2.16 soms for consumption over 700 kilowatt-hours.

The electricity consumption limit for consumers living in high-mountainous and hard-to-reach areas is canceled.

The following tariffs will be applied for other categories of consumers:

1

Social children’s institutions, electric transport, religious organizations — 168 tyiyns per 1 kilowatt-hour

 For social children’s institutions and electric transport, the tariff increased by 10 tyiyns, or 6.3 percent, and for religious organizations — decreased by 56 tyiyns.

2

Pumping stations — 1.09 soms (excluding taxes) with an increase of 31.6 tyiyns

3

Budgetary, industrial, agricultural and other consumers — 2.52 soms excluding taxes with an increase of 28 tyiyns

4

Energy-intensive consumers of commercial structures — 2.52 soms and multiplying coefficients:

  • Subjects of cryptocurrency mining, enterprises of the gold mining industry (gold recovery factories), foundries for the electrothermal treatment of metal and enterprises for the production of alcoholic beverages — 2.52 * 2 (multiplying coefficient) = 5.04 soms;
  • Cement plants — 2.52 * 1.3 (multiplying coefficient) = 3.28 soms.

«In subsequent years, tariffs will be changed taking into account the inflation rate. The funds will be used to upgrade equipment, install transformer substations, build power lines and increase generating capacity,» the Cabinet of Ministers said.
