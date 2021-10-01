17:43
Restoration of Batken: Ulukbek Maripov instructs to report on each som

The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan must provide the public with full information on the financial resources allocated for the restoration of Batken, both from the state budget and by private, international organizations and concerned citizens. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov gave such an order during an expanded meeting of the State Commission for restoration and development of border villages in the region.

«We must report on each som, all financial expenses must be transparent,» Ulukbek Maripov noted.

Website of the Ministry of Economy and Finance says that 129,658,000 soms were collected on a special account for assistance to Batken.

In addition, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers urged to speed up the allocation of funds to the affected entrepreneurs.

Earlier, the government reported that 27 families of those killed during the conflict received a million soms each, other 67 families — from 50,000 to one million soms, depending on the damage.

The total damage as a result of the conflict in Batken is estimated at 1,305 billion soms.
