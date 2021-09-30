COVID-19: Medical workers tell why Kyrgyzstanis can't get Sinovac vaccine

Sinovac coronavirus vaccine was distributed and delivered to the regions, it is in the warehouses. The head of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis, Gulbara Ishenapysova, told 24.kg news agency.

At least 150,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine have been delivered to Bishkek as part of a bilateral agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey in early September. Readers of 24.kg news agency asked when and where it would be possible to get it.

According to Gulbara Ishenapysova, the center has plans for the rational use and distribution of the vaccines. They depend on the expiration date.

Expiry date of Sinovac is 2024, so other vaccines will be used so far (QazVac, AstraZeneca). Sinopharm’s shelf life is until 2023. Pfizer vaccine is to be used within six months.

To date, more than 613,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Kyrgyzstan, 823,800 received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.