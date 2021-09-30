11:06
Osh city to develop cooperation with enterprises and institutions of Belarus

The city of Osh will develop cooperation with enterprises and institutions of Belarus. The City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Mayor of Osh Almaz Mambetov met with the Ambassador of Belarus to Kyrgyzstan Andrei Strachko.

The parties discussed the possibilities of developing bilateral cooperation, including in the trade, economic, social, humanitarian and cultural spheres.

«Belarusian companies are ready to participate in all tenders for the supply of special equipment for city construction and utility companies. We are actively working on organizing the assembly of electrical equipment on the basis of Unaa Kurulush Osh enterprise. There is a presidential grant program for students from abroad for study at higher education institutions of Belarus. Students from Osh can apply for participation in the program,» Andrei Strachko said.

They also talked about holding a joint business forum, an exhibition with the participation of Belarusian business circles, establishing twin-city relations with major cities of Belarus, supply of hybrid trolleybuses and special equipment for public utilities of Osh city.
