U.S. Adjutant General meets with Emergencies Minister of Kyrgyzstan

Adjutant General of the Montana National Guard, Major General J. Peter Hronek, together with the U.S.Charge d’Affaires ad interim Sonata Coulter, met with the Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Boobek Azhikeev, as well as with the First Deputy Foreign Minister Nuran Niyazaliev. The Embassy of the United States reports.

It was an official visit, during which the Major General Hronek also met with the Chief of the General Staff, Major General Erlis Terdikbaev, Director of the State Border Service, Major General Ularbek Sharsheev, and together with Kyrgyz officials visited the Koi-Tash subdivision for observation over the training grounds of the Ministry of Defense.

Major General Hronek reaffirmed the longstanding commitment of the U.S. government to the security, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kyrgyz Republic. He also highlighted the more than 25-year partnership between the Montana National Guard and the Kyrgyz Republic and the desire to deepen cooperation in the areas of emergency preparedness, humanitarian assistance, and security between the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic.