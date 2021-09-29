12:10
Elections 2021: Polling station opened in Hungary for the first time

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan decided to open a polling station No. 9058 in Budapest, Hungary.

The decision was made on the basis of the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with the establishment of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Hungary.

The total number of polling stations abroad for the upcoming elections of deputies of the Parliament will increase to 58 in 29 states.

The CEC reminded that nine polling stations will be opened for the first time in the following cities:

  • Kazan, Krasnodar, Samara, Tomsk and Khabarovsk;
  • New York and Chicago;
  • Antalya;
  • Cagliari.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.
