New building for SCNS Alpha special forces unit opened in Bishkek

Kamchybek Tashiev, head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, opened a new building for Alpha special forces unit and launched construction of a sports complex. The State Committee announced.

Addressing the personnel, Kamchybek Tashiev praised the high professionalism, courage, and dedication of the special forces unit’s personnel. He emphasized that Alpha servicemen play a key role in ensuring state security and protecting civilians.

Following the official opening, the SCNS head toured the new building’s infrastructure, emphasizing the need to create modern and comfortable conditions for law enforcement personnel.

As part of the event, a capsule was laid in the foundation of a future sports complex for the Alpha special forces unit. The new facility is designed for physical and professional training and, according to the SCNS, will become an important part of the system for improving combat readiness and improving the health of personnel.
