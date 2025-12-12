15:32
SCNS Chairman presents keys to service apartments in Sulyukta

A ceremony was held in Sulyukta, Batken region, to present service apartment keys to military personnel. The event was attended by Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS).

Speaking at the ceremony, Kamchybek Tashiev highlighted the conditions the state is creating for servicemen and called on the personnel to serve their country diligently, responsibly, and with dedication.

A four-story building in military unit No. 2051 was fully renovated and converted into a modern residential complex with 64 apartments. The housing meets all necessary living standards for servicemen and their families.

The building had previously been abandoned. Funding for its reconstruction was allocated from the republican budget, and renovation and modernization works began in March.
