15:54
USD 87.38
EUR 101.97
RUB 1.10
English

Scorpion special forces soldier killed during training exercises

A serviceman of Scorpion special forces unit of the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan was killed during scheduled training exercises. The national newspaper Erkin-Too reported, citing its own sources.

According to preliminary information, one of the soldiers accidentally shot his comrade. The victim died before reaching the hospital.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed the incident and specified that it occurred during scheduled military training exercises.

The Military Prosecutor’s Office is currently conducting an internal investigation. Defense Minister Ruslan Mukanbetov has taken the investigation under personal control.
link: https://24.kg/english/339796/
views: 60
Print
Related
Shift workers fall off 25-meter cliff in Yakutia: Kyrgyzstanis among killed
Two-year-old boy dies after falling from 14th floor in Bishkek
Russian citizen dies during river rafting in Kyrgyzstan
Serviceman of Muras military unit detained in Batken region
Violence against soldiers: Officials involved in incident dismissed
Two more children fall from ninth floor in Bishkek
Girl dies in hospital after falling from sixth floor in Bishkek
Death of kok boru player: His opponent and referee detained
Player dies from head injury during kok boru game in Voenno-Antonovka
Kyrgyzstani dies after falling at construction site in Stavropol Krai
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion
President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament
15 August, Friday
15:48
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 865,218.7 billion soms since beginning of year Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 865,218.7 billion soms since b...
15:41
Scorpion special forces soldier killed during training exercises
15:36
Head of Tatarstan tells Adylbek Kasymaliev about Snow Leopard projects
15:29
Kyrgyz and Uzbek citizens to receive pensions without double contributions
15:17
Russia extends ban on gasoline exports until end of September