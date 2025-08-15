Scorpion special forces soldier killed during training exercises

A serviceman of Scorpion special forces unit of the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan was killed during scheduled training exercises. The national newspaper Erkin-Too reported, citing its own sources.

According to preliminary information, one of the soldiers accidentally shot his comrade. The victim died before reaching the hospital.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed the incident and specified that it occurred during scheduled military training exercises.

The Military Prosecutor’s Office is currently conducting an internal investigation. Defense Minister Ruslan Mukanbetov has taken the investigation under personal control.