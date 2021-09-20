15:06
Affected residents of Batken to get insurance payments

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has developed amendments in order to reimburse the cost of property to the citizens of Kyrgyzstan affected by hostilities in Batken region. The draft has been submitted for public discussion.

In accordance with the law on compulsory insurance of residential premises against fire and natural disasters and the Civil Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, the hostilities and their consequences are not an insurance event.

However, the immovable property of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic suffered as a result of the border conflict. The events resulting in such damage are force majeure circumstances.

The drafters explain that in order to reimburse the insured property of Kyrgyzstanis due to force majeure circumstances, the necessity of making changes emerged, because these citizens are financially vulnerable.
link: https://24.kg/english/207707/
views: 112
