Manas National Theater will soon be opened in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The ministry is preparing legal acts — the charter, concept and composition of the theater.

The ministry reminded that earlier the President Sadyr Japarov instructed the ministry to create conditions for dissemination of Manas, other epic poems and epics in order to preserve and develop unique art.