English

Checkpoints on border with China to be temporarily closed

Torugart-Avtodorozhny and Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoints will be temporarily closed for passage of vehicles and goods. Press service of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The border is being closed at the initiative of the Chinese side in connection with the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Checkpoints will be closed from September 19 through September 21.

The State Border Service reminded that the checkpoints would resume work according to a special algorithm, which provides only for the movement of goods from China to Kyrgyzstan.
