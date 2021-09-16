Sadyr Japarov raises Kyrgyz-Tajik state border issue at CSTO summit

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov raised the issue of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border today at a session of the Collective Security Council in Dushanbe. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President noted that the continuing tension at the state border obliges the Kyrgyz side to draw special attention of all CSTO member states to the issue.

«The Kyrgyz Republic, being a peace-loving, open and democratic state, since the first days of independence has been pursuing a consistent, friendly, good-neighborly and balanced policy towards neighboring countries and, in general, towards all states of the world,» he stressed.

The position of Kyrgyzstan on the need to resolve controversial issues between the countries exclusively by peaceful means, political diplomatic methods at the negotiating table remains unchanged. Sadyr Japarov

Taking into account the situation in the region, the head of state proposed to develop mechanisms for prompt response and decision-making within the framework of the CSTO in case of an armed aggression by one participating country against another. He also drew the attention of the heads of states to the fact that the Kyrgyz side intends to continue strategic dialogue with partners in the organization on all issues of mutual interest in order to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of its activities.