Protest against gold mining company continues in Terek-Sai

Protest against the Kyrgyz-Turkish gold mining company Eti Bakir Tereksay LLC continues in Terek-Sai village, Chatkal district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. A villager Marlen Zholdoshbekov told 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, local residents held a rally and complained that the enterprise was polluting the air and causing illness in children. A few days later, the Presidential Envoy to the region, Absattar Syrgabaev, met with them and left the head of the district to live in the village for 10 days and solve the problems voiced by the people.

«Our issues have not been resolved. The leadership themselves are confused. They don’t know how to solve our problem. They left the head of the district to live in the village and see with his own eyes the dust and noise that we have to endure. I don’t know what will come of it,» Marlen Zholdoshbekov said.

In order to resolve the problems of the population, it was previously decided to resettle 62 residents, who live on Myrzabaev Street, to another place. In addition, the territory of their households fell under the licensed area of ​ Eti Bakir Tereksay company. The company offered to buy their houses. An independent appraisal commission came to the village for this.

«I didn’t let the appraisers into my house. I am not going to leave my village. Those who agreed to sell their homes have already received the results of the appraisal. Some villagers were offered $12,000-16,000 for their houses, but they categorically disagreed with the amount,» Marlen Zholdoshbekov said.

He noted that residents of Terek-Sai village continue to protest against the Kyrgyz-Turkish company and demand from it not to pollute the environment.

«We have posters on our walls and gates saying that we should preserve the health of children, clean air and quiet sleep. We ask to hear the demand of the people. We do not ask for closure of the company. We only ask not to harm the environment and human health. We will continue to protest until our demands are met,» Marlen Zholdoshbekov told.

Eti Bakir Tereksay LLC, a joint venture of Kyrgyzaltyn (25 percent) and a Turkish company Eti Bakir (75 percent), won a tender for the development of Terek, Terekkan and Perevalnoye gold deposits in 2015.
link: https://24.kg/english/207082/
