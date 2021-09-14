Parliamentary elections to take place at any turnout in Kyrgyzstan

Parliamentary elections will take place at any turnout in Kyrgyzstan. There is no limit. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) told 24.kg news agency.

Votes will be counted on the basis of the number of people came to the polling stations. At the same time, only citizens of Kyrgyzstan who live in the country will be able to vote for deputies for single-seat districts. Compatriots staying abroad will vote only for parties and candidates on their lists.

According to the Ministry of Digital Development, as of September 4, the total number of voters was 3,686,921 people. Not taking into account the data of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the number of voters is 3,617,141, they are distributed among single-mandate constituencies in the amount of 100,476 voters, plus or minus 20 percent.

The CEC stressed that there is no turnout at which the elections can be declared invalid in a single-mandate constituency.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.