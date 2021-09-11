11:19
Water level in Toktogul reservoir could drop to "dead" by April 1, 2022

Predicted volume of water in Toktogul reservoir could reach 8.8 billion cubic meter by April 1, 2022, which is 0.9 billion cubic meters of water below the minimum recommended volume for the safe operation of hydropower equipment. The head of the holding Talaybek Baigaziev said at a meeting on the preparation for the upcoming autumn-winter period.

According to forecasts, the expected volume of water inflow this year will be approximately 8.4 billion cubic meters, or 88 percent of the average annual rate. As of October 1, the volume of water in Toktogul reservoir, taking into account the mutual supply of electricity from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, will be 12.3 billion cubic meters, which is 2.9 billion cubic meters less than in the same period of 2020.

«The continuing growth of consumption may lead to the fact that the volume of water in Toktogul reservoir as of April 1, 2022 can approach the level of «dead» one and amount to 6 billion cubic meters. This is 2.7 billion cubic meters less than in 2020,» Talaybek Baigaziev said.

In order to prevent possible risks of shortage of electricity, the load on the Bishkek HPP has been increased in winter to 420 megawatts, and in summer to 155 megawatts. The target has been set to generate 2.2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity for 2021. At the same time, mutual supplies of electricity from neighboring countries are envisaged. As for additional measures to ensure successful autumn-winter period, issues are being worked out on increasing the electrical load on HPP of the capital to 480 megawatts, additional purchase of electricity from the energy systems of Central Asia and from small hydroelectric power plants in 2022. Work is underway to ensure conditions for switch of consumers of electrical energy to gas heat supply and other heating sources.
