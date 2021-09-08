Four Kyrgyzstanis convicted of illegal border crossing in Dushanbe

Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan were found guilty of illegal border crossing in Tajikistan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

The trial of three Kyrgyzstanis took place on July 27 and July 28, 2021.

Abdulbos Nuridinov and Ibroim Murzamidinov were sentenced to 5 years in prison under article 335 (illegal crossing of the state border) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Another Kyrgyzstani, Khatambek Egemberdiev, was sentenced to 2 years in prison under the same article.

The Foreign Ministry noted that only the relatives of Aibek Makhmudov applied for the extradition of convicted Kyrgyzstanis to their homeland.

Relatives of the rest of the convicts did not file any applications for consideration of the issue of extradition for further serving of sentences in Kyrgyzstan.

Recall, four citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic were detained in Zherge-Tal district on April 10, 2021: Aibek Makhmudov, Abdulbos Nuridinov, Ibroim Murzamidinov, Khatambek Egemberdiev. They arrived in Tajikistan to visit their relatives. A week later they were transferred to a pre-trial detention center in Dushanbe.

Earlier, Aibek Makhmudov was sentenced to five years.