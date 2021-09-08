11:06
Akyrky Koch film to be screened at Film Festival in Colombia

The feature film Akyrky Koch (Road to Eden) will be screened at the Atlantic International Film Festival, which will be held in Colombia. Kyrgyzfilm Film Studio named after Tolomush Okeev informed 24.kg news agency.

The Atlantic International Film Festival was born out of the concept of creating a meeting place for film enthusiasts, filmmakers, theorists and other cinema art professionals. Its purpose is to be a showcase for the dissemination of contemporary quality offerings pertaining to cinematic language from any genre.

The main character of the film, Kubat Aliev, an outstanding retired writer and widower, lives alone in his Khrushchev-era apartment. One day he learns that his friend, the writer Sapar, is seriously ill. Kubat sells his apartment to pay for his treatment. But soon his younger brother is beaten by debt collectors. Kubat faces a difficult choice — to help his brother or friend.

The film stars Marat Alyshpaev, Shaiyrgul Kasymalieva, Busurman Odurakaev, Anara Azhikanova, Kalipa Usenova, Omurzak Toktomuratov. Elnura Osmonalieva is the co-producer of the film.

The film is a joint production of Kyrgyzfilm National Film Studio named after Tolomush Okeev and Bilimkana Public Foundation.
