Overall unemployment in Kyrgyzstan not exceed 5-6 percent

The overall unemployment rate in Kyrgyzstan does not exceed 5-6 percent. UN Women reports.

According to the organization, the most vulnerable are young people from 15 to 28 years old. The overall unemployment rate in this age group has dropped from 11.6 percent to 10 percent over the past five years. However, unemployment among young women (13.6 percent) continues to exceed that of men (8.3 percent).

The unemployment rate among Kyrgyz women is higher than among the male population in all regions of Kyrgyzstan, with the exception of Issyk-Kul region, where its level among men (24.5 percent) is twice as high as among women (12.2 percent).