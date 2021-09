There are on average 67 women per 100 recipients of pensions in Kyrgyzstan. UN Women organization reports.

According to it, the pension of men is slightly higher — 5,856 soms, of women — 5,403 soms. The largest gap in the size of an average payment is registered in Batken region, where women’s pension is 61 percent of the payments to men.

As for the salaries in the country, the female population earned an average of 14,421 soms in 2019, and the male population — 18,724 soms per month.