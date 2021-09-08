Women in Kyrgyzstan mostly employed in real estate, healthcare sectors

Female population of Kyrgyzstan mostly works in the real estate sector. UN Women reports.

According to the organization, 94 percent of Kyrgyz women work in this area, 81 percent — in healthcare and social services, and 79 percent — in education.

There are more men in construction (98 percent), mining (97 percent), transportation and storage (96 percent).

At the same time, the majority of managers in healthcare, education and real estate sectors are women.

It is noted that education and health care are among the lowest paid economic activities, while construction and mining are highly paid.