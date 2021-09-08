11:05
Sambo wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win five bronze medals at CIS Games

The sambo team of Kyrgyzstan won five bronze medals at the CIS Games in Kazan city (Russia). The Games’ website says.

Raimaly uulu Nurmanbet (belt wrestling) and Kalmira Bilimbekova (freestyle wrestling) won gold medals.

Kyrgyz freestyle wrestlers and belt wrestlers, as well as boxers also won various medals.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan moved one line down in the medal standings and took the 6th place.

The national team of Russia takes the 1st place, Uzbekistan — the 2nd, Kazakhstan — the 3rd.

Kazan city (Russia) is hosting the 1st Games of the CIS countries from September 4 to September 11, 2021. More than 1,100 athletes from 14 to 23 years old from nine countries of the Commonwealth participate in the Games.

The Games are held in 16 sports. In total, the athletes will compete for 182 sets of medals.
