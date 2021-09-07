15:07
11th round of Kyrgyzstan-EU Human Rights Dialogue held in Brussels

The 11th round of Kyrgyzstan-European Union Human Rights Dialogue took place in Brussels (Belgium). The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The parties discussed the state of human rights in the Kyrgyz Republic and the EU, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in law enforcement and electoral legislation, freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, civil society, the rights of women and children, anti-discrimination, the right to a healthy environment and cooperation within the framework of multilateral forums. In addition, they exchanged views, recommendations and proposals regarding the development of national programs and laws in the field of human rights protection.

The European Union welcomed the country’s achievements in promoting human rights over 30 years of independence.

It was noted that the protection and promotion of human rights is one of the priorities of the domestic and international policy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Along with the achievements in the field of human rights in the Kyrgyz Republic and the EU, the parties also discussed the existing gaps, plans and possible cooperation to eliminate them. The next round of the Kyrgyz Republic-EU Human Rights Dialogue will be held in 2022 in Bishkek.
