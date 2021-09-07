13:37
USD 84.77
EUR 100.58
RUB 1.16
English

Mayor of Osh city appoints two Deputy Mayors

Mayor of Osh city Almaz Mambetov appointed two his deputies. Press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, 40-year-old Mars Isaev was appointed the First Vice Mayor. The decree on his appointment was signed on September 6 by Almaz Mambetov. Previously, Mars Isaev was a deputy of the Osh City Council of the 6th convocation.

According to the Ministry of Justice, Mars Isaev is the owner of Johnny Pub in Bishkek, co-founder of RFC-MMA Fighting Championship Road Federation, and the head of Art Taimash Culture and Sports Support Fund.

In addition, he owns IZYUM restaurant in the southern capital. In 2019, Mars Isaev received a diploma from the Osh City Hall as the head of the IZYUM Group.

Sonunbek Dzhunusbaev became another deputy of Almaz Mambetov with a probationary period of three months. He will oversee the utilities and transport sector. He is 36. Previously, he worked for the City Hall of Osh, and was a deputy of the City Council.
link: https://24.kg/english/206257/
views: 148
Print
Related
New Minister of Defense of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Aziz Aaliev appointed First Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Ex-Deputy Minister of Finance appointed Vice Mayor of Bishkek
Maksatbek Sazykulov appointed First Deputy Mayor of Bishkek
Maiyl Aliyaskarov becomes new head of Panfilov district
Ex-deputy foreign minister Askar Beshimov becomes party functionary
Zholdoshbek Achikeev appointed head of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan
Sanzharbek Bolotov appointed Director of Public-Private Partnership Center
Azamat Kozhomkulov appointed General Director of Severelectro OJSC
New Deputy Ministers of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Popular
Foreign Ministry comments on suspension of visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan Foreign Ministry comments on suspension of visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan
Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan
Tourists from Slovakia arrange wedding according to Kyrgyz customs Tourists from Slovakia arrange wedding according to Kyrgyz customs
President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Abu Dhabi President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Abu Dhabi
7 September, Tuesday
12:55
Patrol police officer detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion Patrol police officer detained in Bishkek for bribe ext...
12:46
Mazda Demio car burns down in Kara-Zhygach village
12:30
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 221 million people globally
12:13
Mayor of Osh city appoints two Deputy Mayors
11:55
Teachers and doctors hold rally in Bishkek asking to lower mortgage rate