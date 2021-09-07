Mayor of Osh city appoints two Deputy Mayors

Mayor of Osh city Almaz Mambetov appointed two his deputies. Press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, 40-year-old Mars Isaev was appointed the First Vice Mayor. The decree on his appointment was signed on September 6 by Almaz Mambetov. Previously, Mars Isaev was a deputy of the Osh City Council of the 6th convocation.

According to the Ministry of Justice, Mars Isaev is the owner of Johnny Pub in Bishkek, co-founder of RFC-MMA Fighting Championship Road Federation, and the head of Art Taimash Culture and Sports Support Fund.

In addition, he owns IZYUM restaurant in the southern capital. In 2019, Mars Isaev received a diploma from the Osh City Hall as the head of the IZYUM Group.

Sonunbek Dzhunusbaev became another deputy of Almaz Mambetov with a probationary period of three months. He will oversee the utilities and transport sector. He is 36. Previously, he worked for the City Hall of Osh, and was a deputy of the City Council.