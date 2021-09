Presentation of a new film project was held in Bishkek today. The Asian World Film Festival and Aitysh USA have announced establishment of the Asian World TV Series Awards, which will be held annually in Istanbul, Turkey.

The famous German-Turkish actress Meryem Uzerli, best known for her role of Hurrem Sultan in the Turkish TV series The Magnificent Century, came to present the project in Bishkek. The German-Turkish actress chose outfits and shoes by Kyrgyz designers for the press conference.

Meryem Uzerli was wearing a dress by Aikin Aripova. The actress also chose shoes by Meerim Taab Shoes, which are handmade in Italy.