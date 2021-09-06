16:13
Actress Meryem Uzerli arrives in Bishkek

Actress Meryem Uzerli, who played the leading role in The Magnificent Century TV series, arrived Bishkek.

Presentation of a new film project will take place in the capital of Kyrgyzstan today. The organizers report that the Asian World Film Festival, Aitysh USA will announce establishment of an award for TV series in the Asian region, which will be held annually in Istanbul, Turkey.

The famous German-Turkish actress Meryem Uzerli, best known for her role as Hurrem Sultan in the Turkish TV series The Magnificent Century, came to present the project in Bishkek.

Meryem Uzerli was a jury member at the Asian International Film Festival in 2019.
