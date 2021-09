Three Kyrgyzstanis won bronze medals at the Games of the CIS countries. Competitions website says.

These are the Greco-Roman wrestlers Adilkhan Nurlanbekov, Bekzat Orunkul uulu and Nurmanbet Raimaly uulu.

Kazan is hosting the 1Games of the CIS countries from September 4 to September 11, 2021. More than 1,100 athletes from 14 to 23 years old from nine countries of the Commonwealth participate in the Games.

The Games will be held in 16 sports. In total, the athletes will compete for 182 sets of medals.