13:51
USD 84.75
EUR 100.64
RUB 1.16
English

Kyrgyzstan plans to create Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund

During the visit of the First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nuran Niyazaliev to Hungary, he met with the Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the country Andras Baraniy. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The parties discussed topical issues of bilateral partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary during the talks. In particular, they touched upon the opening of a diplomatic mission, preparation for the first meeting of the Kyrgyz-Hungarian Strategic Council, holding the next meeting of the Kyrgyz-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, upcoming visits at the highest and high levels.

The parties especially noted the importance of the early launch of the work of the Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, headquartered in Bishkek.

In addition, they exchanged views on regional and international issues, as well as on the interaction of the two countries within the framework of international organizations.

Nuran Niyazaliev also met with the State Secretary of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry in charge of the Hungarian Diplomatic Academy and the educational program Stipendium Hungaricum, State Secretary Orsolya Pacsay-Tomassich. The parties discussed issues of further cooperation in the field of education, in particular, an increase in quotas for study of Kyrgyz students at higher education institutions in Hungary under the Stipendium Hungarium program. The parties also considered the prospect of holding a forum of rectors of the Kyrgyz Republic and Hungary in Kyrgyzstan in the near future.

In addition, they discussed possible joint projects between the diplomatic academies of the Kyrgyz Republic and Hungary, as well as the establishment of cooperation between the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Corvinus University (Budapest).

A meeting was also held with the Executive Director of the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA)Kristof Szabo. Issues of further expansion of trade and economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary, study of experience of the agency and support of small and medium-sized businesses were considered. The First Deputy Minister informed Kristof Szabo about the investment and export opportunities of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/206050/
views: 112
Print
Related
Kyrgyz companies to take part in Business Forum in Hungary
Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU
Kyrgyzstan and Hungary create joint fund with capital of $ 50 million
Kyrgyzstanis can apply for study in Hungary
Admission of students to Hungary’s universities for 2021-2022 starts
Kyrgyzstan and Hungary to conduct joint scientific research
150 Kyrgyz students to be able to study at universities in Hungary for free
Agreement on opening direct Bishkek – Budapest flights reached
Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary
Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund
Popular
Kyrgyzstan blocks visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan, three other countries Kyrgyzstan blocks visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan, three other countries
President of Kyrgyzstan promises tax breaks President of Kyrgyzstan promises tax breaks
Centerra Gold Inc. announces risk of catastrophic events at Kumtor mine Centerra Gold Inc. announces risk of catastrophic events at Kumtor mine
Thirty years of independence: How the lives of Kyrgyzstanis have changed Thirty years of independence: How the lives of Kyrgyzstanis have changed
4 September, Saturday
13:02
Kyrgyzstan plans to create Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund Kyrgyzstan plans to create Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development...
12:49
Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan
12:36
Charged with riots Zhenish Moldokmatov transferred to Bicard clinic
12:29
Russia to increase quotas at universities for students from CIS countries
11:24
Arystanbek Bazarkulov takes 10th place in shot put at Paralympics