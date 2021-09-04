Kyrgyzstan plans to create Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund

During the visit of the First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nuran Niyazaliev to Hungary, he met with the Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the country Andras Baraniy. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The parties discussed topical issues of bilateral partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary during the talks. In particular, they touched upon the opening of a diplomatic mission, preparation for the first meeting of the Kyrgyz-Hungarian Strategic Council, holding the next meeting of the Kyrgyz-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, upcoming visits at the highest and high levels.

The parties especially noted the importance of the early launch of the work of the Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, headquartered in Bishkek.

In addition, they exchanged views on regional and international issues, as well as on the interaction of the two countries within the framework of international organizations.

Nuran Niyazaliev also met with the State Secretary of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry in charge of the Hungarian Diplomatic Academy and the educational program Stipendium Hungaricum, State Secretary Orsolya Pacsay-Tomassich. The parties discussed issues of further cooperation in the field of education, in particular, an increase in quotas for study of Kyrgyz students at higher education institutions in Hungary under the Stipendium Hungarium program. The parties also considered the prospect of holding a forum of rectors of the Kyrgyz Republic and Hungary in Kyrgyzstan in the near future.

In addition, they discussed possible joint projects between the diplomatic academies of the Kyrgyz Republic and Hungary, as well as the establishment of cooperation between the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Corvinus University (Budapest).

A meeting was also held with the Executive Director of the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA)Kristof Szabo. Issues of further expansion of trade and economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary, study of experience of the agency and support of small and medium-sized businesses were considered. The First Deputy Minister informed Kristof Szabo about the investment and export opportunities of the Kyrgyz Republic.