Arystanbek Bazarkulov takes 10th place in shot put at Paralympics

Arystanbek Bazarkulov competed in para track and field athletics (shot put) at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Website of the Games reports.

The athlete took the 10th place, showing his best result of the season — 8.1 meters.

The winner is Ahmad Hindi from Jordan, who set a world record of 12.25 meters.

In total, there were 10 participants in the start list.

The 16th Paralympic Games are held from August 24 to September 5 in Tokyo (Japan).

Kyrgyzstan was represented by two athletes. Judoka from Kyrgyzstan Hayithon Husan kyzy lost the first fight in the weight category up to 57 kilograms and dropped out of the fight for medals.