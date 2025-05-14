11:59
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze at World Para Judo Championship

Parajudoka from Kyrgyzstan Aibike Ulanbek kyzy won a bronze medal at the IBSA World Championships held in Astana. The Judo Federation reported on social media.

Kyrgyzstani competed in the weight category up to 52 kilograms (class J2).

In the fight for bronze, she defeated a representative of Germany.

Aibike Ulanbek kyzy defeated the Paralympic champion from Kazakhstan Akmaral Nauatbek in the quarterfinals.

Another Kyrgyzstani Ferdauza Ubarikova won a silver medal.

Astana is hosting the IBSA Judo World Championships Astana 2025 from May 13 to May 15. The tournament has a licensed status and is included in the qualification system for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.
