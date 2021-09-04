12:15
New asphalt laid on southern side of Too-Ashuu pass

The old asphalt-concrete pavement was removed and a new one was laid on the section of Bishkek — Osh road (southern side of Too-Ashuu pass). The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The total estimated cost of the project is 165 million soms. At least 83 million of them have been allocated from the budget this year. Two layers of asphalt are laid, the road is marked and road signs are installed at the expense of these funds.

«Construction works are carried out by contract, Mostdorstroy company won the competition for laying the asphalt concrete pavement. In total, it is planned to lay 8.5 kilometers of new asphalt. Work has already been completed on 3.2 kilometers. Completion of construction work on the aforementioned sections of the Bishkek — Osh road is planned by September 30, 2021,» the statement says.
