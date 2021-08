Repair and maintenance work of the ventilation system will be carried out in the tunnel on Too-Ashuu pass from August 23 to September 23. Press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At this time, restrictions on travel through the Kolbaev tunnel will be introduced. The tunnel will be closed daily from 7.00 am to 8.30 am and from 2.00 pm to 3.30 pm.