Tunnel on Too-Ashuu pass under repairs

Annual repairs of drainage and ventilation systems are carried out in K. Kolbaev tunnel on Too-Ashuu pass in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Transport of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, from August 8 to September 5, vehicles are passed through the tunnel according to the following schedule:

08.00-9.30, 14.00-15.30 — repair work;

09.30-14.00, 15.30-8.00 — passage of vehicles.

In connection with the repair of the carriageway and washing of walls inside the tunnel, passage of freight vehicles through the tunnel during daylight hours will be reduced by an hour.