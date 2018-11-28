Heavy trucks block thoroughfare on Too-Ashu Pass

Heavy trucks blocked a thoroughfare on Too-Ashu Pass. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

According to it, trucks without drivers were left on the south side of Too-Ashu Pass. As it is assumed, the vehicles either broke down or their diesel fuel froze at the entrance to the pass.

The trucks staying on the highway practically block one part of the road, and the other cars are forced to enter the oncoming lane.

The Ministry of Transport asks everyone, if not necessary, to refrain from traveling along Bishkek-Osh highway through Too-Ashu Pass to avoid emergency situations (avalanches, traffic jams.)