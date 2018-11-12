Traffic restrictions imposed on Too-Ashuu Pass

Restrictions on the movement of heavy trucks with trailers were imposed on Too-Ashuu Pass of Bishkek-Osh highway. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

Currently, it is snowing on the pass, snow and ice covered the road. The thickness of the snow is 7-8 centimeters. Gritting and cleaning of the highway is underway now. Passage is open for passenger cars.

Restrictions on the passage of transport have not yet been imposed at the remaining mountainous sections of Kyrgyzstan’s roads. The thickness of the snow cover reaches 12-13 centimeters in some areas of Otmok Pass, and 6-7 centimeters — on Ala-Bel.