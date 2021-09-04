Export of electricity reaches 300.1 million kilowatt-hours in 2020

At least 300.1 million kilowatt-hours of electricity have been exported in 2020, which is 11.4 percent more than in 2019. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

Energy industry enterprises produced 15.4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2020. This is 1.9 percent more than in 2019. At the same time, about 91 percent of its volume was generated by hydroelectric power plants.

At least 15.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity were consumed in 2020, which is 2.3 percent more than in 2019.

Including 142.3 million kilowatt-hours were used for own production and economic needs.

«Last year, compared to the previous year, electricity consumption in telecommunications (communications) increased by 24.6 percent, in industry (including distribution of electricity for public utilities and the population) — by 6.4 percent and in agriculture — by 3.1 percent. There was a decrease in electricity consumption in the social sphere by 9 percent, in transport — by 26.5 percent, in the sphere of hotels and restaurants — by 48 percent,» the statement says.

Total electricity losses in 2020 amounted to 2.4 billion kilowatt-hours.