10:41
USD 84.75
EUR 100.64
RUB 1.16
English

Export of electricity reaches 300.1 million kilowatt-hours in 2020

At least 300.1 million kilowatt-hours of electricity have been exported in 2020, which is 11.4 percent more than in 2019. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

Energy industry enterprises produced 15.4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2020. This is 1.9 percent more than in 2019. At the same time, about 91 percent of its volume was generated by hydroelectric power plants.

At least 15.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity were consumed in 2020, which is 2.3 percent more than in 2019.

Including 142.3 million kilowatt-hours were used for own production and economic needs.

«Last year, compared to the previous year, electricity consumption in telecommunications (communications) increased by 24.6 percent, in industry (including distribution of electricity for public utilities and the population) — by 6.4 percent and in agriculture — by 3.1 percent. There was a decrease in electricity consumption in the social sphere by 9 percent, in transport — by 26.5 percent, in the sphere of hotels and restaurants — by 48 percent,» the statement says.

Total electricity losses in 2020 amounted to 2.4 billion kilowatt-hours.
link: https://24.kg/english/206032/
views: 63
Print
Related
Head of Cabinet instructs to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity
Electricity tariffs: How much Kyrgyzstanis, factories will pay from September
Too-Ashuu pass left without electricity
New electricity tariffs planned to be introduced from September 1
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises no mass blackouts
Hospitals and observation units uninterruptedly provided with electricity
Center of Bishkek to be left without electricity tomorrow
High-mountain border post in At-Bashi to be connected to electricity supply
Energy Ministry and owners of small HPPs agree on purchase of electricity
Kyrgyzstan loses water due to electricity return agreement
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan promises tax breaks President of Kyrgyzstan promises tax breaks
Kyrgyzstan blocks visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan, three other countries Kyrgyzstan blocks visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan, three other countries
Centerra Gold Inc. announces risk of catastrophic events at Kumtor mine Centerra Gold Inc. announces risk of catastrophic events at Kumtor mine
Thirty years of independence: How the lives of Kyrgyzstanis have changed Thirty years of independence: How the lives of Kyrgyzstanis have changed
4 September, Saturday
10:38
Five medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Five medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrg...
10:33
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:29
1,953 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 348 - in serious condition
10:24
154 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 176,347 in total
10:18
Export of electricity reaches 300.1 million kilowatt-hours in 2020
3 September, Friday
18:24
Ex-head of SCNS Abdil Segizbaev transferred from cell to hospital
18:01
Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place in second division of tank biathlon
17:31
Ex-Deputy Minister of Finance appointed Vice Mayor of Bishkek