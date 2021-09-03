Ex-Deputy Minister of Finance appointed Vice Mayor of Bishkek

Mirlanbek Baigonchokov was appointed Vice Mayor of Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

He will be in charge of economic and financial issues. The corresponding order was signed by the Mayor of Bishkek, Aibek Dzhunushaliev.

Mirlan Baigonchokov was the Deputy Minister of Finance twice: from 2010 to the summer of 2019 and from November 2020 to August 2021.

In addition, Azat Uzakov was appointed Vice Mayor of the capital for land issues, urban planning and architecture. There is practically no information about him in open sources. It is known that he is 34 years old and in May 2021 he was appointed the head of the Department of Construction, Transport, Roads and Communications of the Presidential Administration.