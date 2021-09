Maksatbek Sazykulov became the First Deputy Mayor of Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

He will be in charge of housing and utility services. The Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev signed the corresponding order.

Maksatbek Sazykulov became the Vice Mayor of the capital for Economy and Finance in June.

Earlier, the City Hall reported that his predecessor, Zhamalbek Yrsaliev, had been demoted. He became the head of Pervomaisky district.