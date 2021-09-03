10:12
Another garment factory opened in Dzheti-Oguz district

Another garment factory, employing 100 people, was opened in Dzheti-Oguz district of Kyrgyzstan. The Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region reports.

According to the fund, Velvet factory appeared in Zhon-Bulak village. Opening of garment factories in the region was initiated by the Presidential Envoy to Issyk-Kul region Mirbek Kozhoev and is financed by the Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region.

The main goal is employment of the rural population and development of light industry. The clothes will be sold throughout Kyrgyzstan and abroad. The fund allocated 8 million soms to the enterprise.

Earlier, another modern garment factory began operating in Dzheti-Oguz district, the products of which are exported to the markets of neighboring countries — Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Russia.
Another garment factory opened in Dzheti-Oguz district
