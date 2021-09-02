Human rights activists ask president to sign Child Code

Human rights activists appealed to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov. They ask to sign the Child Code.

More than 30 human rights organizations, headed by the Child Rights Defenders’ League Public Foundation published an open letter. In it, they urge the head of state to speed up the adoption of the new version of the Child Code, the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes and other bills, noting that «further delay may lead to a deterioration in the situation of children, their safety and the observance of their rights.»

Human rights activists report an increase in crimes and misconduct against children with reference to the Prosecutor General’s Office, according to which, not only the number of cases of violence and cruelty against children has increased over the past two years, but also the number of suicides.

At least 1,756 crimes against children were registered in 2019, in the first quarter of 2021 — 1,463 cases of domestic violence and 129 facts of abuse of children. At least 98 children committed suicide in 2020 compared to 48 facts in 2019.

Human rights activists believe that the sharp deterioration in the situation occurred due to the lack of an effective system for identifying children in difficult life situations to provide them with timely assistance, as well as due to the lack of prevention of crimes against children.