Kyrgyzstan to develop website for tracking rating of driving schools

The Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan is developing a website to track the rating of driving schools. Bakytbek Sheraliev, Deputy Director of Unaa state institution, announced at a round table conference.

According to him, in total, 208 driving schools are officially registered throughout the country in the department’s database.

It will be possible to monitor online the quality of training in each of the driving schools.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs quarterly transmits data on traffic accidents involving drivers with up to three years of experience. Unaa state institution processes and transfers the data to the Ministry of Education and Science for further work — this ministry issues licenses to driving schools.