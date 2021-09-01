Kumtor case: Preliminary hearings in relation to two deputies held

Preliminary hearings in relation to a deputy Almazbek Baatyrbekov and ex-MP Iskhak Pirmatov within the case on Kumtor were held today in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

It is known that their cases are considered by different judges. Earlier, Baatyrbekov and Pirmatov entered into a plea bargain. So, they are under house arrest.

Almazbek Baatyrbekov refused to give any comment to journalists.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the first vice prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. The ex-prime minister Temir Sariev was detained on August 3. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.

Three former deputies Talant Uzakbaev, Almazbek Baatyrbekov and Iskhak Pirmatov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.

The preventive measure was also changed for Omurbek Babanov. He left the country for treatment.

Former president Askar Akayev, who visited Bishkek, also agreed to cooperate with the investigation within the Kumtor case.