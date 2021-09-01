13:48
USD 84.70
EUR 99.53
RUB 1.14
English

Zholdoshbek Achikeev appointed head of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan

Zholdoshbek Achikeev was appointed a Director General of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) OJSC. Press service of the company reported.

The Board of Directors of NENK made the decision on his appointment. The First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Holding Ravshanbek Kasymov introduced the new leader to the team today. Previously, Emil Kudanaliev held the post.

«National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC will have to successfully pass the autumn-winter period and resolve a number of important issues, in particular, the capital construction of high-voltage substations and power transmission lines,» Ravshanbek Kasymov said.

Zholdoshbek Achikeev began his career at Kyrgyzenergo, then worked at Vostokelectro OJSC, Issyk-Kul branch of the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC. In 2015-2019, he held the position of Technical Director, Director of the Operation and Repair Department of the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC. In 2020, he was the General Director of Electric Stations OJSC, since February 2021 — First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Holding.

National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC is an energy company that transports electricity generated by power plants through high-voltage grids throughout Kyrgyzstan to distribution companies and large industrial consumers.
link: https://24.kg/english/205693/
views: 109
Print
Related
Sanzharbek Bolotov appointed Director of Public-Private Partnership Center
Azamat Kozhomkulov appointed General Director of Severelectro OJSC
New Deputy Ministers of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Ex-Minister of Transport appointed head of State Insurance Organization
Mirgazy Isakov appointed Chief of Staff of Bishkek City Hall
New head of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek appointed
Judges of local courts of Kyrgyzstan appointed
New Plenipotentiary Representatives of President in regions appointed
Zharasul Abduraimov appointed Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance
Doctor of Law Bekbosun Borubashov appointed adviser to President
Popular
Moment of shooting by policeman in Bishkek caught on video Moment of shooting by policeman in Bishkek caught on video
EU ready to provide financial assistance for education reform in Kyrgyzstan EU ready to provide financial assistance for education reform in Kyrgyzstan
Patrol police officer shoots and kills man in Bishkek Patrol police officer shoots and kills man in Bishkek
Construction of houses for border conflict victims nearing completion in Batken Construction of houses for border conflict victims nearing completion in Batken
1 September, Wednesday
13:32
4 tons of garbage removed from Ala-Too Square after Independence Day celebration 4 tons of garbage removed from Ala-Too Square after Ind...
13:21
Kyrgyz manufacturers call smuggling main problem for business
13:04
Zholdoshbek Achikeev appointed head of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan
12:45
Centerra Gold Inc. announces risk of catastrophic events at Kumtor mine
12:29
Two people killed in traffic accident in Bazar-Korgon district