Zholdoshbek Achikeev appointed head of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan

Zholdoshbek Achikeev was appointed a Director General of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) OJSC. Press service of the company reported.

The Board of Directors of NENK made the decision on his appointment. The First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Holding Ravshanbek Kasymov introduced the new leader to the team today. Previously, Emil Kudanaliev held the post.

«National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC will have to successfully pass the autumn-winter period and resolve a number of important issues, in particular, the capital construction of high-voltage substations and power transmission lines,» Ravshanbek Kasymov said.

Zholdoshbek Achikeev began his career at Kyrgyzenergo, then worked at Vostokelectro OJSC, Issyk-Kul branch of the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC. In 2015-2019, he held the position of Technical Director, Director of the Operation and Repair Department of the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC. In 2020, he was the General Director of Electric Stations OJSC, since February 2021 — First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Holding.

National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC is an energy company that transports electricity generated by power plants through high-voltage grids throughout Kyrgyzstan to distribution companies and large industrial consumers.