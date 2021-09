The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has decided on the date for the start of the election campaign. The CEC reported.

Parties and candidates in single-seat constituencies are allowed to start the election campaign on October 29. It will end at 8.00 on November 27.

By September 8, district commissions have to provide candidates with space for hanging campaign materials on the territory of each polling station.

Parliamentary elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan.