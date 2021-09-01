10:42
Akzhol Makhmudov presented with two-room apartment in Osh city

Silver medalist of the Olympic Games in Tokyo Akzhol Mahmudov was presented with a two-room apartment in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Mayor of Osh, Almaz Mambetov, during the celebration of the 30th anniversary of independence, touched upon the topic of the Olympic Games and thanked each athlete of the national team for good results.

The athlete and his coaches were also awarded a certificate for 200,000 soms.

Akzhol Makhmudov was born in Osh in 1999.

Kyrgyzstanis won three medals at the Games: bronze — Meerim Zhumanazarova, silver — Akzhol Makhmudov and Aisuluu Tynybekova.
