President Japarov promises Kyrgyzstanis decent life, pensions increase

President Sadyr Japarov congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on the country’s Independence Day.

«We all want to make Kyrgyzstan a stable, multinational country, where every citizen feels happy and protected,» the head of state said in his congratulatory speech.

I can assure you that in the next five years we will provide every citizen of Kyrgyzstan with a quality education and a decent life. Sadyr Japarov

The head of state noted that he feels responsible for the living conditions of every citizen of Kyrgyzstan. He is especially worried about families in need of social protection.

«On average, 200,000 families live in poverty. I demanded to find ways to facilitate their living conditions. Since 2009, the amount of allowances for children with disabilities has not exceeded 4,000 soms, so they will be increased to 6,000 soms from October, and from 2022 — up to 8,000 soms. From January 1, 2022, it is planned to triple the amount of social allowances for children who have lost both parents,» Sadyr Japarov said.

On October 1, 2021, the amount of social allowances will increase by 50 percent, from January 1, 2022 — by 100 percent.

The head of state also added that the base and insurance parts of pensions will be indexed from October 1.