Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day

President Sadyr Japarov congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on the country’s Independence Day.

In his congratulatory speech, the head of state said that today we are celebrating a great historical date — the 30th anniversary of independence. For thirty centuries, the Kyrgyz have lost their independence more than once, were on the verge of destruction, but despite this, our people revived again.

«Today’s independence is, to some extent, the result of the policy of our ancestors, such as Abdykerim Sydykov, Imanaly Aidarbekov, Abdykadyr Orozbekov, Zhusup Abdrakhmanov, who founded statehood in the 20th century. Iskhak Razzakov, Turdakun Usubaliev and others made a great contribution to the formation of the nation,» the head of state said.

Sadyr Japarov stressed that, looking back at today’s great historical date, first of all, the question arises: what has Kyrgyzstan, having chosen sovereignty, achieved during the period of independence?

«As a result, two presidents left the country, one is in prison, and several prime ministers were charged with corruption — this is a tragic national experience. In these difficult conditions, Kyrgyzstan was able to overcome deep divisions in society, ensuring stability, interethnic harmony, unity and tolerance,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Civil society was also able to preserve the image of a country striving for an active, fair and dignified life for its freedom-loving people! We will not back down from these aspirations! Sadyr Japarov

«Kyrgyzstan returned to the presidential form of government this year with the support of the people, who voted for the new Constitution. There are forces that oppose the presidential rule to the parliamentary one,» the president said in his congratulatory speech.

He stressed that the new Constitution would contribute to the implementation of such tasks as strengthening the national state, unity in society, and at the same time would allow to continue the democratic path. «In other words, we do not deviate from striving for democratic values,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.