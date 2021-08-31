24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day

Today is exactly 30 years since our country gained independence. The Kyrgyz Republic became a sovereign state on August 31, 1991. The Supreme Council of Kyrgyzstan adopted the Declaration on State Independence of Kyrgyzstan.

We have passed a difficult and thorny path during these three decades. Kyrgyzstan learned to live independently, to establish new ties with the former Soviet republics and foreign countries, to carry out reforms, and tried to find its own way.

We have gone through three violent changes of power, each time we looked to the future with hope, burned ourselves with a choice and again tried to defend our right to freedom. There have been ups and downs, but citizens continue to stubbornly defend the main gains of these years — democracy and freedom of speech, which are now under threat again.

Independence Day is the main state holiday in Kyrgyzstan, the holiday of national unity and harmony.

We would like to wish Kyrgyzstan and all its citizens prosperity, and for this the country needs solidarity, responsibility, strength, wisdom, and diligence.

